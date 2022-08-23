Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak greets his supporters outside the Federal Court in Putrajaya August 23, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today insisted that he was unrepresented in his final appeal for the SRC International corruption case, which he said has left his chances of success in the case thin.

Reading a statement before the Federal Court, Najib said he takes responsibility of his decisions over his representation in court — which included attempting to get a Queen's Counsel to represent him, dismissing Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and Datuk Zaid Ibrahim's law firms, and having lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik trying to discharge himself.

"Over the past week, I have watched from the dock as my chances of success at this appeal slowly erode away. Not because of lack of merit but because I am not represented. While I note this Honourable Court’s decision on barring the discharge of my lawyers the fact of the matter is I am unrepresented.

"I believe that there has never been a single occasion in Malaysian legal history where a counsel in a criminal trial or appeal has been prevented from discharging himself from representing his client in similar circumstances or any reasonable circumstances," he said reading his statement.

MORE TO COME