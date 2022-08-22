Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail is pictured at Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) August 22, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Umno’s emergency meeting today seems to have invited more questions than answers, as conflicting information abounds on the points of discussion and the ensuing decisions.

For a start, the exact number of division chiefs who turned up for the meeting is still unknown, with Sungai Besar division leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos claiming that all division leaders present had unanimously urged Prime Minister Ismail Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call the next general election (GE15).

So how many division leaders attended today’s meeting? The answer depends on who you ask.

Former Terengganu mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said at Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) August 22, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Malay Mail was informed by party insiders aligned with Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that the number of attendees was less than 80.

However, those aligned with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed that 158 division leaders were present.

At the time of writing, sources also told Malay Mail that Ahmad Zahid and convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak were en route to the prime minister’s official residence, Seri Perdana.

Also seen was former Pahang mentri besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob. — Picture by Hari Anggara

It is believed that Najib is trying to seek a middle ground with Ismail Sabri on his SRC International RM42 million conviction.

Earlier today, sources told Astro Awani that Ismail Sabri, who is also a vice-president of Umno, was allegedly told by the party’s president to interfere with Najib’s criminal cases.

The sources added that the majority of division leaders present during the emergency meeting did not agree to Ahmad Zahid’s motion.

It was further claimed that the division leaders were told that they must attend the meeting or risk not being given a prerogative to contest GE15.