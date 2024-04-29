PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has conducted an investigation into the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) regarding the proposed National Training Centre (NTC) project in Putrajaya estimated at RM25 million.

According to sources, the MACC has recorded the statements of 14 witnesses and made an inspection of 10 premises related to the issue and the results of the investigation into the NTC project found that the allocations issued were from the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa).

“So far, MACC has not found any irregularities and corruption in the case,” said a source.

He said a total of seven contractors had been called to participate in the tender and three companies had been shortlisted based on their capabilities and bids according to Fifa’s specifications.

“The three companies have been presented To Fifa which met on April 8, 2024 and has appointed a company to implement it. The current status is the preparation of the contract agreement document by FAM as a result of the selection decision made by Fifa itself,” said the source.

According to the source, the investigation of the FAM case is almost complete and will be submitted to the Legal and Prosecution Division director for study and decision.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya when contacted confirmed that a thorough investigation was carried out on the matter.

“As explained by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, the MACC only focuses on the issue of offences under the MACC Act 2009, but leaves it to the Prosecution Division for any further decisions,” he said.

Azam on April 25 was reported to have said that MACC began investigating the FAM issue and considered the case to be of public interest. — Bernama