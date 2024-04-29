KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of Malaysia for their unwavering support for the struggle of the Palestinian people.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Abbas conveyed this during their meeting at the Plenary Session of the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

“He asked to convey the Palestinian people’s gratitude to the entire Malaysian population,” Mohamad said in a note on his Facebook page.

He is currently in Riyadh accompanying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is attending the Special WEF Meeting.

In a separate note, Mohamad also shared about his meeting with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Ishaq Dar at the WEF.

“During the discussion, both parties reached an agreement for Malaysia and Pakistan to further strengthen bilateral relations through existing cooperation and explore other potential areas of collaboration.

“I also took the opportunity to congratulate Ishaq Dar on his appointment as Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister effective yesterday,” said Mohamad.

Meanwhile Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on X said the leaders had reviewed bilateral relations and agreed to promote high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Malaysia.

According to the posting, Pakistan and Malaysia also agreed to expand cooperation in trade and economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges during the meeting. — Bernama