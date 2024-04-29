KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The High Court here today dismissed a social media account user’s application to initiate judicial review proceedings against the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding restrictions on his mobile phone online access.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid dismissed Mohamad Salim Iskandar’s application during online proceedings conducted via Zoom.

The court also ordered Mohamad Salim to pay costs of RM1,000 each to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) and MCMC.

Federal Counsel Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin, representing the AGC, and lawyer A. Ruebankumar, representing MCMC, confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama.

The proceedings were also attended by lawyer Nurmustamir Md Nor, representing Mohamad Salim.

Mohamad Salim, who filed the application on October 5 last year, has sought a certiorari order to quash the decision or actions of MCMC instructing telecommunications service providers Maxis Communication Berhad and Celcom Berhad to terminate or restrict his mobile phone lines.

He also sought a mandamus order against MCMC to immediately direct the two companies (Maxis and Celcom) to reactivate his mobile phone lines.

Mohamad Salim also sought a declaration that the respondent’s decision to restrict or instruct the termination of his mobile phone lines was unlawful and infringed upon his constitutional rights.

MCMC had objected to the application on the grounds that Mohamad Salim failed to exhaust other remedies provided under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 before filing for judicial review, in addition to it being premature. — Bernama