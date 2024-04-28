KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Over 5,000 guests attended the Aidilfitri Open House hosted by Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament Datuk R. Ramanan at the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary People’s Service Centre here.

Ramanan, who is also the Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, said that the open house, jointly organised by Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) and Koop Sahabat, provided an opportunity to engage with the people and to celebrate Aidilfitri with friends and guests from various communities.

“I am very honoured and touched by the extraordinary response from the community. This is a time for me to engage with the people and to celebrate with friends from different communities, reflecting the spirit of unity.

“Thank you to AIM and Koop Sahabat for cooperating with the Sungai Buloh People’s Service Center in hosting this lively event, especially my friend Shamir and the AIM team,” he said in a Facebook post.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives and Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament Datuk R. Ramanan (centre) greets guests at a Hari Raya Open House organised in collaboration with Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) at the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary Service Centre April 28, 2024. — Bernama pic

He noted that the People’s Service Centre was chosen as the venue for the open house to connect with the people and the Sungai Buloh community as an intermediary institution between the people and the government.

Ramanan also used the occasion to distribute contributions to 200 funeral management workers in the Sungai Buloh constituency, including grave diggers, hearse drivers, and caretakers of mosques and surau.

The open house was further enlivened by performances from popular artistes, including Malaysia’s Rock Queen, Ella; Santesh; and the women’s trio group Defam, who recently gained popularity with their Raya song “Alamak Raya Lagi!”

Children were entertained by the presence of two mascots and several clowns throughout the open house event, which ran from noon to 3 pm.

Various dishes were served, including nasi briyani, roast lamb, lemang, ketupat, and rendang from local entrepreneurs, adding to the significance of the open house.

Among the guests were leaders from various political parties, strategic partners, senior management of the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP), and agencies, along with local residents from Sungai Buloh. — Bernama