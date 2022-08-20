Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that he does not need anyone to fill in the role of deputy prime minister at the present time. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that he does not need anyone to fill in the role of deputy prime minister at the present time, amid pressure from ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to be gifted the post.

Speaking to local media in a recent interview, Ismail Sabri said he already has four senior ministers to assist him in his governmental duties and therefore is not burdened by the vacancy.

“I already have four senior ministers who are helping me. It’s as if I have four deputy prime ministers. They’re practically the same, but different.

“At this point, it does not bother or burden me not to have a deputy because all four senior ministers represent parties that are in government. Only PAS isn’t represented. But they haven’t made any noise about it. So I think that means everyone accepts that there are a few advantages and disadvantages,” he said.

On July 28, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition leadership released a statement citing disappointment over what it claimed to be a lack of determination and commitment on the part of the prime minister to fulfil what had been agreed on.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that it will send a delegation to meet the prime minister to discuss the implementation of the terms of an agreement signed between the two.

On August 13, national news agency Bernama reported Ismail Sabri saying he had met with PN on August 4.

He said the meeting that took place during the final week of the Dewan Rakyat session at the Parliament building was attended by PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and PN treasurer Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

This came after reports that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia-led PN might pull its support for Ismail Sabri, after being upset that its scheduled meeting with the prime minister was abruptly cancelled the night before by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Previously, three names from Bersatu were floated for the post — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali — with Hamzah seen as the stronger candidate.

Ismail Sabri added that there is currently no form of treachery within his Cabinet and everyone works and gels well together, all with the aim of looking into the issues faced by the public.

“We are all very professional. We discuss issues and approve solutions together. There is no ill will because we don’t discuss party politics, only the people’s issues, as well as economic and national issues.

“It’s also not that difficult because a lot of us have worked together before. Some of the Bersatu ministers were in the Barisan Nasional (BN) Cabinet with me before,” he said.

He also mentioned that his ministers were supposed to have their assessments during the last Parliamentary session, but did not do so due to the hectic nature of Parliament.

“We had to delay it. Parliament was hectic with the debates, voting and all. It’s not perfect. Some performed well, others were lacklustre, but we have to look at it as a whole,” he said, referring to his minister’s performances.