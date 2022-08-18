On his Facebook page today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob extended his condolences to former Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob and his family on the passing of his wife Toh Puan Zurina Kassim. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob extended his condolences to former Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka, Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob and his family on the passing of his wife Toh Puan Zurina Kassim today.

“May her family remain patient and resilient in coping with the loss.

“May the soul of the departed be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he wrote on his Facebook page today.

Zurina died at her residence in Bukit Damansara here at about 10.10 this morning. She was 78.

Zurina, who was born in Duyong, Melaka on July 13, 1944, married Mohd Khalil on February 28, 1965 and the couple was blessed with three children. — Bernama