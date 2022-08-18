According to a source from the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka’s Office, her remains will be placed at the Dewan Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh, at 3.30 this afternoon for people to pay their last respects. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

MELAKA, Aug 18 — Toh Puan Zurina Kassim, the wife of the former Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka, Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob, died at her residence in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, at about 10.10 this morning.

According to a source from the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka’s Office, her remains will be placed at the Dewan Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh, here at 3.30 this afternoon for people to pay their last respects.

She will be laid to rest at the state Heroes’ Mausoleum, Al-Azim Mosque, Bukit Palah, after Asar prayers.

Zurina, 78, was born in Duyong, near here on July 13, 1944.

She married Mohd Khalil on February 28, 1965, the couple was blessed with three children. — Bernama