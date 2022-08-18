Through a posting on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties also expressed sadness over the passing of Toh Puan Zurina Kassim and hoped that her family would be patient and persevere in the face of this sad and difficult situation. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, conveyed their condolences to Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob over the death of the former Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka’s wife Toh Puan Zurina Kassim today.

Through a posting on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties also expressed sadness over the passing of Zurina and hoped that her family would be patient and persevere in the face of this sad and difficult situation.

“Their Majesties pray that her soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous,” it said.

Zurina died at her residence in Bukit Damansara here at about 10.10am. She was 78. — Bernama