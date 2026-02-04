KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The current status of the implementation of the diagnostics-related group (DRG) system in the private healthcare industry, efforts to increase the use of local products in investments, and the use of MyDigital ID among vulnerable groups were among the issues raised during today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper published on Parliament’s official website, Rodziah Ismail (PH-Ampang) is scheduled, during the oral question-and-answer session, to ask the Health Minister about the latest status of the implementation of the DRG system in the private healthcare industry, as well as the regulatory and monitoring measures to ensure that insurance or takaful operators do not interfere in medical decisions made by specialists and doctors.

In the same session, Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) will pose a question to the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry on the short-, medium- and long-term measures planned by the government to increase the use of local products in all foreign direct investment (FDI) and domestic direct investment (DDI).

Meanwhile, Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan (PN-Merbok) will ask the Home Minister how the ministry ensures that senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), rural residents and Orang Asli are not marginalised if security and immigration services rely fully on MyDigital ID.

Following the oral question-and-answer session, the Dewan Rakyat sitting continued with the winding-up debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address by the relevant ministries.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting will run for 20 days until March 3. — Bernama