ANKARA, Aug 18 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah granted an audience to Turkiye Vice President Fuad Oktay at the JW Marriot Ankara Hotel here in conjunction with His Majesty's state visit to Turkiye.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement said the unscheduled audience was held following His Majesty's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the state welcome ceremony on Tuesday (August 16).

In the hour-long audience, several issues were discussed, especially on bilateral relations.

Ahmad Fadil said the audience was in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob's visit to Turkiye last month where the bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Turkiye was upgraded from “Famework for Strategic Cooperation” to “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”.

The uograding of ties is closed tied to strengthening cooperation between the two countries in existing fields and also exploring new ones including on food security, education, commodities, financial services, defence, oil and gas and renewable energy. ― Bernama