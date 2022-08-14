Ba’Kelalan state assemblyman Baru Bian today said that he will stay in Parti Sarawak Bersatu. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Aug 14 — Ba’Kelalan state assemblyman Baru Bian dismissed talk that he will also resign from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) following the resignation of Batu Lintang State assemblyman See Chee How.

The two men are said to be like “brothers” since the days they were in PKR. In addition, both are human rights activists and from the same legal firm.

“I will stay in PSB,” he said.

A source said See left PSB as he wants to focus more on a non-governmental organisation where he will not be seen as an Opposition politician with vested political interests.

“He wants to fight for the rights of the people, not as a politician but as an NGO,” the source who is very close to See said.

He added that See had told the PSB Batu Lintang branch committee of his intention to concentrate on his NGO activities.

See was the branch chairman.

His resignation was announced by Sarawak Speaker Tan Sri Asfia Awang Nasar this morning.

He stated that he wished to remain as Batu Lintang State Assemblyman as an Independent in the state assembly.

On March 30 this year, Sri Aman Member of Parliament Datuk Masir Kujat left PSB to become an Independent MP and declare his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the federal government.

Masir said he made the decision to leave PSB after consulting the grassroots supporters in his constituency.

He also said that he took into consideration the need for the country to have political stability and development.

Before joining PSB, he was a member of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), a component of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

In the last state election, he contested in Balai Ringin on PSB’s ticket but lost to Datuk Snowdan Lawan from GPS.