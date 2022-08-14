Sarawak Speaker Tan Sri Asfia Awang Nasar announced See’s (pic) resignation from PSB with immediate effect this morning. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Aug 14 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president will pursue all the legal options available against Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How who resigned after winning the state election last year.

PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh confirmed that the party has received See’s resignation letter and expressed regret over the latter’s abandonment despite the support and resources given as an election candidate.

“He is also fully aware of the commitments, both oral and written, that he had given to PSB before he was selected to be the candidate for PSB in the constituency of Batu Lintang,” Wong said in response to See leaving the party.

Wong said the commitments included an undertaking to compensate PSB if See resigns after winning the election as its representative.

“It also included an undertaking to resign from his position as a state assemblyman,” he added.

Asfia added that See expressed his intention to remain Batu Lintang assemblyman after leaving PSB.