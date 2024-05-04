BUTTERWORTH, May 4 — All members of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) are reminded to avoid a rift that can result in a split in the party but rather continue to champion the ideals of the party that was incepted 25 years ago.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said such a reminder was important because disunity in the party can be detrimental to the objective of the party that was formed to bring about reformation.

“In the past, we all faced difficulties, so I want all members to continue the struggles because what we have achieved today is the result our struggles and hard work in the past. There should not be a rift among members because it will destroy the party.

“If there is a rift, there will be a split and once there is a split, the party will break up, so let us together build the party. Don’t let our struggles end,” she said in her speech at the 25th Year Anniversary of Penang Keadilan,” here today.

The former Deputy Prime Minister was also sad that PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar lost in Permatang Pauh (Parliamentary seat) during the 15th General Election (GE15) although Permatang Pauh was regarded as PKR’s fortress.

Though PKR failed to defend the party’s traditional seat in the last GE, Wan Azizah who is also a former Member of Parliament for Permatang Pauh said the party will continue the struggles since it is the birthplace of PKR president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s ‘reformasi’ movement.

Earlier, Nurul Izzah who was also the chairman of the Penang State Leadership Council was present when Wan Azizah who is also the wife of the Prime Minister launched a book titled ‘History of Reformasi’ which encompass the struggles of the party since it was formed in 1999. — Bernama