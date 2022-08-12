Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob receives a courtesy call from Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Foreign Affairs Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at his office at Perdana Putra Building, August 12, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Malaysia hails the potential of cooperation with Qatar in various fields such as oil and gas, housing and infrastructure development.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Malaysia and Qatar are also able to develop a strategic framework for food security through a collaboration between Baladna Food Industries and FGV Holdings Bhd in the development of dairy cattle farming in Chuping, Perlis and Pahang soon.

In a Facebook post, the prime minister said he received a courtesy call from Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at his office in Putrajaya this morning.

The meeting is a follow up to his first official visit to Qatar last March.

“It is hoped that the discussions held today will be able to strengthen bilateral relationship and chart a way forward on several issues of mutual interest,” he said.

In the meeting, Ismail Sabri also expressed his appreciation for the US$50 million (RM223 million) contribution through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) towards the welfare of Rohingya refugees in Malaysia, especially in taking care of their health and educational needs.

The prime minister also took the opportunity to congratulate and to wish success to Qatar who will host the 2022 World Cup.

Sheikh Mohammed’s two-day official visit to Malaysia starting yesterday also serves as a lead-up preparation for the state visit of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Malaysia in 2023. — Bernama