Chart from the Ministry of Environment and Water shows the air quality in Sri Aman. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Aug 12 — Haze has caused the air quality in Sri Aman to reach an unhealthy level from 1am today.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Water’s air pollutant index (API), the air quality in Sri Aman is the worst nationwide today.

The API reading in Sri Aman was 105 at 1am, but shot up to 151 at 6am.

Between 9am and 12pm, Sri Aman’s API reading was 153.

As at 12 noon in Sarawak, only Kapit recorded a good air quality reading at 38.

All other divisions in the state experienced moderate air quality with API readings between 51 and 100.

Under the API categories, a reading of between 0 and 50 indicates good air quality, followed by 51-100 — moderate, 101-200 — unhealthy, 201-300 — very unhealthy, and 300-above — hazardous.

A check on the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre website showed major clusters of hotspots in West Kalimantan near to the Sarawak border. — Borneo Post