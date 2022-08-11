PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the press at Perak PKR headquarters in Ipoh, August 11, 2022. With him is Tanjong Malim MP Chang Lih Kang. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 11 — Tanjong Malim MP Chang Lih Kang has been appointed as the new Perak PKR leadership council chairman for the 2022-2025 term.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the appointment was made after getting unanimous approval from branch heads of the states involved.

“The party’s main focus for this term is the next general election.

“Therefore, I suggested Chang as the state chairman and it was unanimously agreed by all the branch chiefs,” he told a press conference after meeting all the state branch heads at the Perak PKR headquarters here.

“As we are heading towards the next general election, we have made a few arrangements where the deputy president and vice-presidents will be assigned to lead the election machinery at the state level.

“This is totally different from what we have been doing previously where the election machinery will be handled by the members picked from the party branches in the state,” he added.

In the meeting, which lasted about two hours, Anwar said he had discussed election views, issues faced by the public, the rising cost of living, price hikes, and the littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal with the division leaders.

“We just discussed basic issues and have not decided on the seats that we are going to contest in the next general election as well as the list of candidates

“The matter will be discussed in the presidential council meeting which will take place next week,” he said.

In February, Gopeng MP Dr Lee Boon Chye was appointed as interim chairman of Perak PKR to replace Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who relinquished the post.

It was reported that Farhash made the decision to resign as the Perak PKR chairman in order to contest in the Gombak division.

Farhash said that his mission in Perak have been successful completed after the 2018 party polls.

Separately, when asked if Anwar would contest in Perak as rumoured before, he said it is a suggestion he is still considering.

When asked if he would contest the Tambun seat, which is currently held by Parti Pribumi Malaysia Bersatu (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Anwar said it was among the constituencies that have been suggested should he decide to contest in Perak.

“No decision yet on this. Right now, we have to decide the seats and the election machinery.

“And also, my friends in Port Dickson want me to defend the seat. Therefore, I need time to think,” he said.