KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has been appointed as the new Pahang PKR leadership council chairman for the 2022-2025 term.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also said in a Facebook post that central leadership council member Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was appointed as PKR leadership council chairman for Kelantan and Terengganu.

According to Anwar, all the appointments were made after getting unanimous approval from branch heads of the states involved.

Before this, Amirudin was appointed as the Selangor state chairman.

With the appointments, only the chairmen for four states — Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak — have not yet been appointed.

Earlier, Anwar had announced the appointment of the Federal Territory, Negri Sembilan, Sabah, Sarawak, Johor and Melaka chairmen. — Bernama