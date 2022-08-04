Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi chairing the third state government meeting, which discussed the reversion of weekend rest days for Johor, August 4, 2022. — Picture from Facebook/Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BARU, Aug 4 — The Johor government will soon present the results of its findings on the proposed reversion of its current weekend rest days to the state Ruler before a decision is made.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the decision on the proposed weekend rest days, whether they remain as is or are changed, will involve 576,691 students and 1.764 million employees in the state.

Of that figure, he said 93 per cent of the workforce involved those in the private sector.

“I chaired the third state government meeting today, which discussed the reversion of weekend rest days for Johor.

“The result of these findings and discussions will be presented to Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar for his views and consent,” said Onn Hafiz on his official Facebook page tonight.

He was commenting on the ongoing study on the proposed reversion of the southern state’s official weekend rest days that are currently fixed on Friday and Saturday.

Onn Hafiz said that among those who attended the meeting were representatives of various sectors such as the government, public, education, industry and banking, as well as the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF).

He pointed out that one of the main concerns was the difference in rest days between parents and children, which makes it difficult for families to spend time together.

Onn Hafiz said whatever the outcome, the level of digitisation in Johor will continue to be intensified.

The Machap assemblyman added that a state that can operate digitally will make things easier for its people and the economy, regardless of rest days.

“This digital improvement alone can already contribute to the well-being of the people, without the need to go to a physical counter,” he said.

On June 14, the Johor government was reported to be reviewing the current Friday and Saturday weekend rest days in the state following complaints voiced by the public.

Following that, Malay Mail reported on June 20 that the state government may implement an official two-and-a-half-day weekend, with Friday as a half-day, followed by Saturday and Sunday as weekend rest days

In late 2013, Sultan Ibrahim decreed the change of the state’s weekend rest days to Friday and Saturday from Saturday and Sunday.

Since January 1, 2014, Johor has been observing Friday and Saturday as its official weekend rest days.

In Malaysia, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu also observe Friday and Saturday as their official weekend rest days.