KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The government has given its assurance that mega projects such as the Mass Rapid Transit Line 3 (MRT3), East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and Pan Borneo Highway will proceed as planned.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, said the government identified only 30 projects that will be postponed, involving a cost of about RM100 million.

“Projects like MRT3, ECRL, these projects will continue.

“What was delayed — I would like to reiterate because this is important — are new and existing projects that have yet to start the tender process. So, the scope is quite clear,” he said during Minister’s Questions in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mustapa was responding to an additional question from Fahmi Fadzil (Lembah Pantai-PH) who asked for the number of postponed projects and whether mega projects would be affected by the government’s policy of delaying or cancelling new projects.

Mustapa added that the postponed projects were decided during a session involving the Finance Ministry, Works Ministry, Economic Planning Unit, Prime Minister’s Department, Implementation Coordination Unit, and the Public Works Department.

He explained that two projects put on hold this year involved the construction of an integrated rubber processing centre under the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities and the procurement of equipment to modernise workshops in the electrical field under the Human Resources Ministry.

Apart from that, he said the others were high-tech training centre collaboration projects with education and training institutions abroad under the Human Resources Ministry and strategic research projects under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).