JOHOR BARU, Aug 1 — An unemployed man died after he was hacked by a group of men while dining in the Taman Tampoi Indah area here last night.

Johor Bahru Utara (JBU) district police chief ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid said police received information about the incident at about 8.10pm.

She said from preliminary investigations, the 29-year-old local man was attacked by four masked men armed with machetes in a white Honda Accord with registration plate unidentified.

“The victim who suffered injuries to the head, hands and feet as well as the whole body was taken to the Puteri Specialist Hospital for treatment but was confirmed dead.

“His body was then taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for an autopsy,” she said in a statement today.

Rupiah said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and could be subject to the death penalty, if convicted.

She appealed to the public or anyone with information related to the incident to contact JBU police headquarters at 07-5563122 or investigating officer ASP Ms Zawanah Raimi Mokhtar at 012-7744544. — Bernama