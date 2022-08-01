Police arrested 17 individuals during raids conducted at Iskandar Puteri, Kulai, Batu Pahat and Johor Baru on suspicion of misappropriating diesel fuel as well as dealing with supply of contraband cigarettes and liquor, between July 28 and early today. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 1 — A total of 17 individuals were arrested during raids conducted at Iskandar Puteri, Kulai, Batu Pahat and this capital city, on suspicion of misappropriating diesel fuel as well as dealing with supply of contraband cigarettes and liquor, between July 28 and early today.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said in the operation mounted from 2am on July 28 until 12.15am today, subsidised diesel and contraband cigarettes and liquor worth RM1.5 million were seized.

“Those detained comprise 15 local men, a foreign man and a local woman, aged between 28 and 53 years,” he said in a statement here today.

He said checks found that two individuals have past records related to violent crime and drugs and the foreigner was found to have misused his travel documents.

He said the seizure included 117,600 litres of diesel worth RM191,240; 24 bottles of liquor; 1,274 cartons of alcoholic beverages; 15 trucks and several other items.

The case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, which carries a fine not less than 10 times the value of items or RM100,000 (whichever is higher) upon conviction.

The Act also states a fine not less than 20 times the value of items or RM500,000 (whichever is higher) or imprisonment no less than six months and not more than five years, or both. — Bernama