Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong delivers his speech during the BN anniversary celebration at World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur June 1, 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 31 — An anti-hopping bill at the state level should be tabled in line with the one passed in the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

He said since members of parliament from both sides of the divide had supported the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No.3) 2022, it was only right that the similar amendments were done to state constitutions.

“Any matters passed in Parliament, in principle, should be applied by the states as well, just as how the amendments were done for Undi18 (law to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 and allow automatic voter registration)... so now it is up to the states to do so,” the Ayer Hitam MP said.

Wee told reporters this after announcing 125 MCA-appointed local authority councillors throughout Johor here today.

On Thursday, the bill to create a provision prohibiting members of the Parliament (MPs) from changing parties, received the support of more than two-thirds of MPs, with 209 out of 220 MPs being in favour. — Bernama