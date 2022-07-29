Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said Asean needs to have accurate and up-to-date information about what is actually happening in Myanmar by obtaining the information directly from the involved parties. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said the Asean Summit in November will need to make a big decision about the Five-Point Consensus (5PC), whether it should be continued or improved and whether there should be something new to replace it.

“Until today, there has been no real progress on the 5PC. The violence continues, and in fact gotten worse. There is no inclusive or fair consultation between all key stakeholders in the Asean-junta dialogue. The junta monopolises and politicizes humanitarian aid.

“After having met with various key stakeholders (including the NUG and NUCC), and with these efforts still ongoing, I am of the opinion that Asean needs to have a framework that has an end game and lay out the matters/processes required to achieve that end game.

“The end game is a democratic, inclusive and just, peaceful and harmonious, prosperous Myanmar whose civil and political rights are guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said in his latest post in Facebook, today.

He said in this context, Asean needs to have accurate and up-to-date information about what is actually happening in Myanmar by obtaining the information directly from the involved parties.

This is to be followed by an inclusive and fair consultation by all key stakeholders, in order to find a way to implement this Framework, including on matters or processes such as a fair and transparent humanitarian aid, transition plans and implementing parties (ceasefire, stabilisation and transition), a People’s Constitution and an election that is free and agreed upon by all, he added.

“Asean needs to play the role of a facilitator together with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Myanmar, with participation and support from the international community,” he said.

Meanwhila, Saifuddin said Malaysia will bring up two matters at the Asean Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Phnom Penh on August 3, first Myanmar should not be allowed to send political representatives to all Asean ministerial level meetings, and the second, starting with that meeting until the Asean Summit in November, a framework to implement the 5PC is to be discussed.

In April 2021, Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing had agreed to implement the 5PC which called for immediate cessation of violence, hold dialogues with all key stakeholders, appointment of a special envoy to facilitate mediation and for the delegation to visit and meet with stakeholders in Myanmar, and to allow Asean to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Myanmar.

Since the coup on February 1, 2021, at least 2114 people have been killed in Myanmar by the self-styled State Administration Council (SAC), led by Min, in its campaign to suppress the widespread opposition to military rule.

The latest, last weekend, the junta executed four pro-democracy activists drawing worldwide condemnation. — Bernama