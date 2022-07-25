Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that the results of their investigation would be based on the autopsy and pathology reports. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 25 — Johor police today assured that a thorough investigation is being carried out in connection with the death of a male inmate in the Kluang Prison last month.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that the results of their investigation would be based on the autopsy and pathology reports.

As such, he urged the public, including the man’s family members, not to be concerned with the investigation process and not to make any speculation regarding the case.

“Each death, we open an investigation paper and investigations will be directed at other elements, including (if there are elements of) murder.

“If there are no other elements, the death will be classified as a sudden death report (SDR),” he told a media conference at the Seri Alam Police Headquarters here today.

He said this when asked to comment on whether police would carry out a thorough probe following the demand by the man’s family yesterday in wanting to know the actual cause of death.

Kim Shih Keat was set to be released from prison on June 28 after serving a seven-day jail sentence and fined RM15,000 after being found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol by the Sessions Court here on June 22.

However, the man’s family alleged that they received a call on the same day informing them of Kim’s death from the manager of a funeral home.

At a media conference yesterday, Kim’s family members demanded that autopsy and chemistry reports in connection with his death be released by Friday (July 29) at the latest. — Bernama