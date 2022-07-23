Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (third right) with Tan Sri Annar Musa (left) at the Digital Hub event in Ketereh in Kelantan, July 23, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, July 23 ― The theme ‘Malaysian Family Digital Family’ in conjunction with the Kelantan edition of the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (AKM) can be a catalyst for the people in the state to boost their economy through the use of digital platforms.

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa is also confident that the Tour will have a positive impact in addition to encouraging entrepreneurs to be more active in using digital platforms in their business affairs.

“I hope this will create great awareness among the people to participate in digital economy programmes after this.

“We hope it can leave an impact on Kelantan, especially on traders because the state is rich in its entrepreneurial culture, and so we want these entrepreneurs to participate in the digital economy,” he said.

He told reporters this after visiting the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s Digital Carnival in conjunction with the Kelantan edition of the Keluarga Malaysia Aspiration Tour at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here today.

Annuar, who is also the Kelantan Tour coordinator, believes that the number of visitors in the sixth edition of the tour will reach its target of 50,000 people.

The Tour is a continuation of the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia event, with 14 locations involved and programmes held in the form of services to the people. ― Bernama