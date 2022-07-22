Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press during the launch of the TLM Food and Beverages Expo at the SPICE Arena on July 1, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 22 — Cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) such as Influenza A dan B have been on the rise in Penang since three weeks ago, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the rate of cases of Influenza A and B cases are not included in the notifiable diseases, however, since three weeks ago the consultation rate of these cases in Penang has been increasing.

“The situation (cases) is under control though,” he told reporters when asked about the current situation of ILI cases in Penang here today.

Meanwhile, the Penang Health Department in a statement advised residents in the state to always practice preventive measures against influenza such as maintaining a high level of personal hygiene and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

According to the statement, various efforts to contain the disease are always being made to allow early preventive measures to be taken while avoiding the risk of infection.

Recently, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was reported to have said that ILI cases in the country are currently under control even though several clusters involving boarding schools have been detected.

He was reported to have said that the public especially parents did not need to worry as the disease is a common infection and will arise from time to time with patients just needing monitoring and self-isolation. — Bernama