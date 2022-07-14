SEREMBAN, July 14 ― A total of 15,225 influenza-like illness (ILI) cases have been reported in Negri Sembilan for the period of January 1 to July 9 this year.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Action Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the Seremban district recorded the highest number of cases at 4,923, Tampin (3,877), Jempol (2,255), Jelebu (2,050), Kuala Pilah (973), Port Dickson (824) and Rembau (323).

“There have been nine cumulative outbreaks of ILI recorded in the state this year and there are no active ILI outbreaks. There have been no closures of schools or kindergartens due to the outbreak, and no reported deaths,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he advised those at risk, especially senior citizens and children, to seek early treatment if they display symptoms such as fever, flu, cough and diarrhoea.

He also advised the public to regularly wash their hands and avoid visiting crowded places apart from practicing proper coughing etiquette. ― Bernama