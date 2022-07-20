Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends the official launch of the new Perodua Alza at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Malaysia and Bangladesh will strengthen cooperation in various fields in conjunction with the 50th anniversary celebration this year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, through his official Facebook post, said the bilateral cooperation covered trade and investment, digital economy, human resource and employment.

He said these were among the matters discussed when he received a courtesy call from Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister, Dr AK Abdul Momen at Parliament House, here, today.

“We also discussed and agreed to solve fast, the issue of hiring workers from Bangladesh, Hopefully, Malaysia-Bangladesh relations will prosper and remain strong,” he added. — Bernama