KEPALA BATAS, July 17 — The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) and the Home Ministry (KDN) will refine measures to address the issue of recruiting foreign workers from Indonesia and Bangladesh, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said the issues relating to the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers had been resolved after the Bangladesh High Commission completed the verification process (Attestation).

“I will hold a discussion with KDN tomorrow to look into ways to address the issue with prudence and so far, we have approved (the intake of foreign workers) for the plantation, development, manufacturing, agriculture and services sectors.

“This matter involves two ministries and any decision pertaining to it should be made together,” he told reporters after officiating the state-level Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival here today.

Also present was Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Commenting on the carnival organised by KSM through the Social Security Organisation (Socso), Saravanan said it was held as part of the efforts to ensure the unemployment rate remained low.

“The unemployment rate in Penang dropped to 3.3 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared to 3.5 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

“Apart from the ongoing efforts to create more employment opportunities, KSM also places emphasis on reskilling, upskilling, and cross-skilling to boost graduates’ marketability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican said 12,404 job opportunities are on offer at the Penang-level Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival with the involvement of 24 employers from various sectors. — Bernama