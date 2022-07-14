The Ministry of Human Resources said that for employers who have paid the levy and plan to employ Bangladeshi workers, they can send their applications to the Bangladeshi High Commission to apply for confirmation of employment and visa documentation. ― Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Ministry of Human Resources today affirmed that the various issues plaguing the recruitment of foreign labour from Bangladesh have been resolved.

In a statement today, the ministry said that for employers who have paid the levy and plan to employ Bangladeshi workers, they can send their applications to the Bangladeshi High Commission to apply for confirmation of employment and visa documentation.

“However, the entry of Bangladesh workers is subject to safety and health screenings, including compliance with the requirements of the Malaysian Immigration Department,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that cooperation between themselves and the Bangladeshi High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is now well underway, and that verification processes involving 15 companies were completed by the latter.

“The verification process (Attestation) involving 15 companies was completed by the Bangladesh High Commission, involving more than 2,000 Bangladeshi workers.

“The process is expected to increase in the coming weeks,” the ministry said.