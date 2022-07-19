Azam said charges would be made once discussions with the legal team have been finalised. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission MACC) believes it will have enough evidence to press charges against those involved in the multibillion-ringgit littoral combat ships (LCS) scandal once its ongoing investigation is completed.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki told The Star that a former high-ranking company official linked to the matter is among the suspects, adding that a report on further action has been submitted to the commision's legal department.

"We have completed investigations on some parts of the case and are proposing charges against the suspects,” he was quoted as saying today.

Charges would be made once discussions with the legal team have been finalised, he added.

"We believe some transactions happened in Singapore. Money was channelled to certain individuals’ bank accounts there,” Azam was quoted as saying.

MACC officers were sent to Singapore, among other places abroad, to gather evidence as part of the investigation.

The Star reported that the MACC is pursuing a former high-ranking official of a company linked to the LCS for criminal breach of trust violation.

"We believe a substantial amount of money was transferred out without the approval of the company’s board of directors,” Azam was quoted as saying.

Although he did not reveal the sum involved, The Star reported him as saying that the official had transferred RM24 million without approval from the board.

In January, the MACC detained two chief executive officers on suspicion of misappropriation and corruption after discovering new leads in its investigation into the procurement of the six LCS by Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS).

The LCS programme is part of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s 15-to-5 development plan aimed at strengthening the nation’s naval assets.

In 2011, the government awarded a RM9 billion contract to BNS for six units of LCS based on the Gowind design by French company Naval Group, formerly known as DCNS.