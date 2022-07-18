Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, who is also MIC deputy president, said he has not received any information of any MIC members being linked to the irregularities. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan today denied that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was conducting operations at the Human Resources Ministry over the PenjanaKerjaya programme funds misappropriation issue, as claimed by a news portal report.

Saravanan said this was because he has not received any information on the said operations.

“Ask the portal who seems to know more... there is no such operation at KSM (ministry) but the portal seems to know about it and reporting that 40 people have been detained,” he told reporters after a joint meeting with the Home Ministry in Bukit Aman here today.

The portal claimed that the MACC detained about 40 people to assist in the investigation believed to be related to the irregularities of the economic recovery initiative programme.

The MACC has remanded 37 individuals as of July 15, including directors, owners, managers and engineers from 64 companies in connection with the irregularities.

When asked, Saravanan, who is also MIC deputy president, said he has not received any information of any MIC members being linked to the irregularities. — Bernama