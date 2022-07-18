SEPANG, July 18 — The first group of 298 Malaysian Haj pilgrims arrived safely at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 9.05am today via Saudi Airlines flight SV 5612 from Jeddah.

At the airport to welcome them home were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary and Tabung Haji (TH) chairman Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar.

Ahmad Marzuk said 49 Malaysia Airlines (MH) and Saudia Airlines flights were provided to bring all 14,305 Malaysian pilgrims home, starting yesterday until Aug 13.

“The pilgrims will return in stages according to the schedule set by TH. Alhamdulillah, the Haj operations this year went smoothly.

“All pilgrims were able to perform their acts of worship during Haj safely, comfortably and properly amid the hot weather of almost 50 degrees Celsius,” he said.

However, Ahmad Marzuk said there were 32 Malaysian pilgrims still receiving treatment for heatstroke at a hospital in Mecca.

“Alhamdulilah, they are all in stable condition...we have also advised those who are still there to take care of their health,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azman expressed gratitude to all parties involved in this year’s Haj operations, especially the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Malaysia “TH is very grateful to the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Haj and Umrah, the South-east Asian Muassasah and all agencies involved in the haj operations here and in the holy land,” he said. — Bernama