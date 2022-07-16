The remand order against the 36-year-old self-employed was issued by the Magistrate’s Court senior assistant registrar Melody Woon Sze Mun here today for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code. ― Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, July 16 ― A woman who is suspected of beating her husband to death at the Flat Nipah, Taman Daya here yesterday is in remand for seven days.

The remand order, until July 22, against the 36-year-old self-employed was issued by the Magistrate’s Court senior assistant registrar Melody Woon Sze Mun here today for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The woman, will also be investigated for a drug-related offence under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In the 7.50am incident yesterday, a 44-year-old self-employed man was found dead with injuries on the face and head, believed to have been hit by a blunt object.

Following the incident, the police arrested a woman, believed to be the victim’s wife who tested positive for drug. ― Bernama