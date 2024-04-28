KOTA KINABALU, April 28 — Efforts to eradicate the phenomenon of poverty in Sabah could be realised through the empowerment of people’s education as well as the development of knowledgeable and highly skilled human capital in the state.

The aspect of education is also seen as one of the most significant mediums in bringing people out of the cocoon of poverty thus eliminating generational poverty, besides being an important element to solve various problems including social and backwardness issues.

Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif told Bernama that education can shape people’s way of thinking in developing better self-capacity including having a profession and career that can help change the family’s economic status in the future.

For that reason, Mohd Arifin, who is also the state Education Exco, said the Sabah government has made the development of education and human capital one of the main agendas that continue to be given attention with various aids introduced to ensure that all Sabah children have fair educational opportunities.

He said that the Sabah government is very serious in improving the level of education of young people in the state and this can be witnessed through the commitment of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who outlined the aspects of education and human capital in Sabah’s development mission through the direction of Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

“Like it or not, the field of education and skills is a priority that is the engine for human capital empowerment,” he told Bernama here, recently.

Mohd Arifin said the state Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation has provided various initiatives including Computer 2.0 Courtesy Grant (BAIK), Sabah School Courtesy Grant (BISBAH), State Education Fund Courtesy Grant (BISTARI) and Special Student Excellence Award (AKSA).

All of these assistances, among others, focus on students from B40 families and those listed through the e-Kasih system, he said.

He said there is also a one-time payment channeled to Sabah children who continue their studies to higher education institutions from 2022, assistance for students to sit for public examinations which has so far recorded a total of 3,000 recipients throughout the state, in addition to early schooling assistance.

“We also have the Sabah State Education Fund to empower human capital in the field of education, in addition to Sabah Yayasan bursaries, state government bursaries and Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) bursaries for students who continue their religious studies abroad or at local universities,” he said.

Apart from focusing on channeling aid to ease the burden of schooling expenses and ensure more Sabah children continue their studies to a higher level, Mohd Arifin said the Sabah government is also concerned and takes seriously the development of school infrastructure in the state.

This can be seen through the allocation of maintenance and development of school infrastructure to government-aided schools such as Chinese National Type Schools, Missionary Schools, Chinese Private Middle Schools, Non-Commercial Private Kindergarten Schools in the state budget every year.

In addition, Sabah government agencies through corporate social responsibility initiatives have also extended millions of ringgit in financial aid to schools, especially in rural areas, including providing chairs and tables as well as building village dormitories according to current needs, he said.

“Efforts to upgrade school infrastructure in Sabah, especially poor schools, are very important and for schools under the Ministry of Education, we work with the Sabah Education Department which always looks at the need for repairs including building new ones to provide learning comfort for students,” he said.

Mohd Arifin said all the efforts implemented by the Sabah government are in line with the Ministry of Education to ensure that the infrastructure in all types of schools can be improved and that students in the state have equal, conducive and comfortable access to education.

The Sabah government’s initiative is also in line with the MADANI Malaysia concept inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, he said.

Previously, the Prime Minister continued to express his commitment to eradicate poverty and solve the issue of poor schools this year so that students including those in Sabah get a better education in line with the current of development and digital transformation through the provision of more conducive and efficient school infrastructure. — Bernama