KUCHING, April 28 — The strength of Sarawak will play a pivotal role in ensuring the stability and unity of Malaysia, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking in his officiating speech at the Sixth Malaysian Hopoh Luicha National Festival and Fifth Hopoh Star National Singing Competition at a local hotel here last night, Abang Johari highlighted about Sarawak’s strength and its direct correlation with the overall well-being of the nation.

“Many people say Sarawak only speaks for Sarawak’s rights, politically, some say Sarawak speaks only for itself, but I respond that if Sarawak is strong, then Malaysia is strong, and if Sarawak is not strong, Malaysia is not strong.

“Even now, we continue to help each other; that’s why they (federal government) appointed a Sarawakian as Deputy Prime Minister because of our strength in contributing to Malaysia’s stable government, fostering unity among the people, and collaborating to build the nation,” he said.

Abang Johari outlined Sarawak’s target to become the most developed state in Malaysia by 2030.

He emphasised the importance of shifting economic development towards new frontiers, particularly in the digital and green sectors.

He also outlined plans to harness Sarawak’s abundant natural resources for renewable energy production, including hydroelectric power from the state’s rivers.

Reflecting on Sarawak’s cultural diversity, Abang Johari emphasised the unity that transcends ethnic and religious boundaries, which was also evident in the variety of performances showcased at the event.

“That is the culture that we have irrespective of ethnic background, irrespective of our religious faith – we mix together, and that is Sarawak,” he added.

Addressing the industrious nature of the Hakka Hopoh community, Abang Johari praised their dedication to education and business success, highlighting their contributions not only to their own community but also to others.

“Members of the Hakka Hopoh community excel in business and technology. Perhaps you can leverage your expertise by collaborating within your community to contribute to our economic growth.

“When we collaborate, only then can we achieve our goals for the future. With that, everyone is happy; Sarawak is happy, and Malaysia is happy too,” he added.

On the event, Abang Johari welcomed attendees from across Malaysia, as well as representatives from Singapore and Brunei to the vital gathering within the Hopoh community.

“It is truly an honour for Sarawak to host this significant event within the Hopoh community,” said Abang Johari.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Sarawak Hopoh Association president Datu Chai Khin Chung, Hopoh Associations Malaysia president Datuk Sri Chong Ket Pen, and organising chairman Temenggong Liew Shark Sen. — The Borneo Post