Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the matter must be settled immediately to avoid problems between Malaysia and Indonesia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has instructed the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) and the Home Ministry (KDN) to immediately resolve the issue of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the recruitment of Indonesian workers signed between the two countries.

Ismail Sabri said the matter must be settled immediately to avoid problems between Malaysia and Indonesia.

“I do not want (the issue) to be prolonged. I have told them to settle it fast because I am afraid if we fail to do so, we will have problems with Indonesia,” he told reporters after officiating at the Home Ownership Programme and Jom Beli Rumah Carnival here today.

When probed further, he denied the MoU would be cancelled.

Earlier, it was reported that Indonesia temporarily stopped sending its citizens to work in Malaysia beginning yesterday, after Malaysia’s immigration authorities continued using the Maid Online System (SMO), even though both countries agreed to use only the One Channel System (OCS) through an MoU.

Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Hermono was reported to have said that the MoU was not respected, as Malaysia failed to comply with the terms of the agreement. — Bernama