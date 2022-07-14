Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the implementation of the projects under the 12MP, among others, involved seven estuary conservation and coastal erosion control projects costing RM787.65 million. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PEKAN, July 14 — A total of 12 projects to mitigate floods and curb coastal erosion, including conservation of estuaries in Pahang have been approved and are being implemented at a cost of RM2.13 billion, according to Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said the implementation of the projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), among others, involved seven estuary conservation and coastal erosion control projects costing RM787.65 million.

“To address the problem of sedimentation in the Pahang river estuary alone, the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) is in the midst of implementing a river estuary conservation project at a cost of RM700 million.

“This project is ongoing and is now in its third phase, which began on June 22 with a value of RM380 million and is expected to be completed within five years,” he told reporters after launching the Pahang River Estuary Conservation Project Phase Three Package Three at the Federal Project Implementation Office here today.

Also present were Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak, DID director-general Datuk Md Nasir Md Noh and Pulau Manis assemblyman Datuk Khairuddin Mahmud.

Tuan Ibrahim said although it was not yet fully completed, he said the positive effects could be seen when the fishing boats around could go in and out more smoothly without facing the problem of shallow water at the estuary.

The implementation of the project will also benefit more than 700 fishermen and protect more than 200 registered boats from damage due to shallow estuaries and waves as well as provide an overflow of benefits to 31,800 residents of Kampung Tanjung and Pekan town from the risk of coastal floods, he said.

Tuan Ibrahim added that the dilapidated Kobat Dam in Kuantan would also be upgraded at an estimated cost of RM200 million soon as it was very important in supplying clean water to the city’s residents and the Gebeng industrial area. — Bernama