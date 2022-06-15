A general view of Chenor Old Town which was submerged by the floods in Maran, Pahang, January 10, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUANTAN, June 15 ― The Pahang government has received a total of RM44.054 million to repair and rebuild houses affected by the massive floods that hit the state at the end of last year, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Apart from the allocation set aside by the state government, the fund also comprised contributions from the federal government through the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, as well as from the United Arab Emirates Embassy.

He said a total of 148 houses which were totally destroyed due to the floods will be rebuilt at a cost of between RM75,000 and RM100,000 each, while repair works would be undertaken for 3,948 other affected houses with an estimated cost of up RM15,000 each.

“Verification and repair works had begun in January this year and are expected to be completed in August, while the construction of new houses will begin this month and is expected to be completed by September at the latest,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Rosdy said 90 contractors had been appointed for the purpose so far, with 13 others to be appointed soon.

He said the construction and repair works also involved other parties such as the land and district office, Public Works Department, Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad, PR1MA Malaysia, Felcra Bina and Giat Mara.

Wan Rosdy said the state government would be monitoring the progress to ensure that each house was built and repaired properly for the comfort of the victims. ― Bernama