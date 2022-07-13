Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) in a statement today said electrical facilities, including overhead lines, were damaged by strong winds and falling trees. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, July 13 — Electricity supply to parts of Miri, including Bakam, Bekenu, Beraya, Kuala Baram, Luak Bay, Lutong, Niah, Piasau, Pujut and Tukau, has been disrupted after the area was hit by strong winds and heavy rain from July 9 to 12.

Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB), in a statement here today, said electrical facilities, including overhead lines, were damaged by strong winds and falling trees.

“Safe restoration efforts were hampered in some areas by the continuing adverse conditions. The Fire and Rescue Department and Malaysia Civil Defence Force had to assist with clearing the fallen trees first before works to restore electricity supply safely could proceed.

“Supply was restored via alternate sources while repair works were in progress,” it said.

SEB’s vice-president for distribution Yusri Safri, in the statement, thanked the public for their patience and understanding in the midst of the challenges faced by the service crew.

“The current weather conditions pose a challenge in our efforts to restore supply safely and minimise interruption time.

“Our technical teams remain on full alert and are ready to be mobilised but due to the severity of the situation, we are still working to restore supply to the areas that are still affected first,” he said.

Yusri reminded members of the public to be cautious of damaged electrical facilities.

“They must stay clear of fallen power lines as these may still be energised or live, posing a safety hazard,” he said. — Bernama