TAWAU, March 7 — Police have confirmed the arrest of five suspects believed to be involved in a brawl at the Sabindo Ramadan Bazaar here on Friday afternoon that caused concern among the public.

District police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said investigations were initiated following the circulation of several video clips of the incident on social media.

He said further investigations have been carried out, and efforts are ongoing to trace several other suspects identified as being involved in the incident.

Jasmin said police will issue a full statement on the incident after the questioning process involving the suspects who have been detained is completed.

The altercation is believed to have involved two separate groups and was linked to dissatisfaction over a wager related to a night running event in the town area. — Daily Express