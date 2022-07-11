KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Umno MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was notably missing from the list of envoys receiving their diplomatic credentials from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a ceremony tomorrow, despite being named Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia.

Malaysiakini quoted sources as saying that the previously postponed ceremony was due to take place tomorrow but only including the ambassadors-designate to Japan, Saudi Arabia, Iran and South Korea.

The five had been scheduled to receive their credentials last month but that ceremony was postponed after the Agong was hospitalised due to an old leg injury.

Free Malaysia Today quoted one set of sources as saying Tajuddin’s appointment has been withdrawn, but The Malaysian Insight cited a source close to the Prime Minister's Office as saying the lawmaker's appointment was simply “delayed”.

Tajuddin was named the ambassador to Indonesia by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, with the latter defending the decision by saying that Tajuddin is "a seasoned and experienced politician".

Tajuddin's appointment has drawn criticism from lawmakers, former envoys and citizens groups, among others, who questioned Tajuddin’s selection for such a vital posting over career diplomats from the Foreign Ministry.

Critics have highlighted Tajuddin’s truculent past conduct in Parliament and his removal as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad non-executive chairman after a controversial press conference following a LRT crash in KLCC last year, when he described the accident in which 213 people were injured as two trains “kissing”.