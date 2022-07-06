The elderly are pictured at a flood relief centre following flash floods in Baling July 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

BALING, July 6 — A total of 1,424 flood victims from 93 families are still seeking shelter at three relief centres (PPS) around Kupang, near here as at 8pm yesterday.

Baling District Civil Defence officer Rasidah Kassim, in a statement tonight, said all the victims were placed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jerai, Surau An-Nur in Taman Mesra Kupang and SMK Agama Yayasan Khairiah.

Several villages around Kupang were reported to be hit by flash floods following continuous rain for three hours yesterday, causing the water Sungai Kupang to overflow into the local residential areas by the riverside.

Meanwhile, seven houses were washed away by strong currents while about 70 others were damaged by the floods. — Bernama