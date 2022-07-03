Police seized Nissan Skyline R32 car with an emblem and pattern resembling a police vehicle while its owner was arrested yesterday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEPANG, July 3 — A Nissan Skyline R32 car with an emblem and pattern resembling a police vehicle was seized while its owner was arrested yesterday.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof in a statement today said the police obtained information regarding the civilian vehicle through a 13-second TikTok video.

The vehicle is believed to have been exhibited in the Art of Speed Malaysia automotive exhibition which took place for two days beginning yesterday at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

Also seized were the car’s key chain and the exhibition participation slip.

“The case is being investigated under Section 89 of the Police Act 1967 for unlawful possession of items supplied to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). The investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

Wan Kamarul Azran added that the 45-year-old car owner, who was also a car accessories dealer, was released on police bail after his statement was taken. — Bernama