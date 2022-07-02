Police arrested a shop assistant on suspicion of being involved in the murder of a foreign man at Taman Keramat. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Police arrested a shop assistant on suspicion of being involved in the murder of a foreign man at Jalan AU2A/14, Taman Keramat, near here, last night.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the 22-year-old foreigner was arrested at the scene after receiving information about the incident at 10.36pm.

He said the body of the 37-year-old victim, who worked as a labourer, was found lying on the road with injuries and stab wounds in the chest.

“We seized a vegetable cutting knife which was suspected to be a weapon used in the incident.

“The victim’s body was sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz for autopsy,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said a check found that both the victim and the suspect have valid travel documents.

A remand application against the suspect will be made at the Ampang Court today and the case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama