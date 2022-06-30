The prime minister said differences of opinion must be handled in a respectful and ethical manner, adding that the seeds of disunity can be dealt with if Muslims were to return to the most basic of teachings by holding steadfast to the Quran and Sunnah. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, June 30 — Muslims within Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) were reminded today to return to the Quran and the Sunnah as guides when dealing with misunderstandings, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said differences of opinion must be handled in a respectful and ethical manner, adding that the seeds of disunity can be dealt with if Muslims were to return to the most basic of teachings by holding steadfast to the Quran and Sunnah.

“The miracle of the Quran, as a whole, highlights the spirit of unity, and among the philosophical choices where unity is concerned is Keluarga Malaysia which is in line with teachings of the Quran and the Prophet’s Sunnah,” he said.

The prime minister said this in his speech when officiating at the South-east Asian Ulama Conference 2022 here today. Also in attendance were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad and Muslim World League secretary-general Syeikh Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Issa.

Delegations and religious figures from 17 nations participated in the conference, which is being held for the first time.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also touched on the issue of the derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad SAW in India, which he described as a provocative act that threatened the harmony of its (India) multi-religious society.

Ismail Sabri said the incident not only triggered protests from Muslims in India, but also from the global community, including Malaysia.

The prime minister said throwing insults against Prophet Muhammad SAW was an extremely sensitive matter and Muslims were duty-bound to react, but according to demands in the religion’s framework.

“This is to prevent us from getting trapped in the games played by certain quarters who want to provoke animosity among followers of various religions,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also condemned the tyranny of Israel’s Zionist regime, which continues to oppress and brutally kill Palestinians without making any effort to stop the killings and bring those responsible to justice.

The prime minister said during his recent visit to the United States, he raised the issue of Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinians and called for a stop to these acts of brutality through a United Nations (UN) resolution. — Bernama