KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Senior Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin appears to have picked the seat that he will contest in the next general election (GE15): the heart of government administration, Putrajaya.

A source from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia told Malay Mail that the senior minister, who failed in his maiden bid for Kelantan’s Ketereh parliamentary seat in 2018, will make his decision soon.

“The situation is imminent, though the confirmation rests with the top leadership of Bersatu under Tan Sri Muhyiddin [Yassin],” said the source who wished to remain anonymous.

Ahead of GE14, Radzi had left his life in academia in Australia for politics back home but came in last in the race for Ketereh to Barisan Nasional’s multi-term incumbent Tan Sri Annuar Musa and a PAS candidate.

He only managed 6,799 votes against Annuar’s 25,467 and PAS local leader Wan Ismail Wan Jusoh’s 20,841.

However, he was appointed as a senator and a deputy minister of economic affairs under the Pakatan Harapan administration — later joining the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration following the so-called “Sheraton Move”.

Another source said that the senator has been a constant presence in Putrajaya, where he has conducted regular activities with registered voters since the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

“He has been active in the community too, representing Bersatu in many events here,” said the source.

Putrajaya was won by BN’s Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor who retained the parliamentary seat with a majority of 3,372 votes.

Tengku Adnan received 12,148 votes, beating PKR candidate Datuk Dr Samsu Adabi Mamat and PAS candidate Zainal Abidin Kidam, who only managed to secure 8,776 and 3,634 votes respectively.

In 2008 and 2013, the seat was also contested by PAS.

If Radzi decides to contest Putrajaya, its PN ally PAS may stand down — although minister and PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has been doing grassroots work for the party in the administrative capital.

It had been speculated that Tengku Adnan may make way for someone else to contest the seat in the next general election, though sources remain divided over the matter.

The names rumoured had included Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Annuar’s press secretary Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, and Tengku Adnan’s son himself — Putrajaya Umno Youth chief Tengku Iqbal Munawwir,

Meanwhile, another source close to Bersatu said that Radzi is also eyeing another seat — Setiawangsa — where the party does not seem to have any representative yet.

“As the vice-president of Bersatu, Radzi should have enough support and mandate to carry the party’s flag in Setiawangsa,” said the source.

Setiawangsa was contested and won by PKR’s Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad who defeated former Federal Territories minister Tan Sri Zulhasnan Rafique from BN in 2018.