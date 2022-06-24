PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang also clarified that PAS would be using the Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo in the coming election, dismissing other party leaders who wanted to employ its own logo as a ‘personal suggestion’. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said today that the 15th general election (GE15) should be called soon so that the country can regain political stability, but on the condition that every party is prepared.

Abdul Hadi also clarified that PAS would be using the Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo in the coming election, dismissing other party leaders who wanted to employ its own logo as a “personal suggestion”.

“The general election must be held soon for the sake of political stability, but so long as (political parties) are prepared.

“There is no point in having it, if we are not prepared.” said Abdul Hadi during a press conference in Kuala Terengganu today.

Previously, PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin had said that the party is better off using its own logo for GE15 because the “moon” symbol is associated with the image of a corruption-free party.

However, Hashim said that all decisions on the selection of the logo would be left to PN’s leadership.

When asked about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s competence and decisiveness, Abdul Hadi said that he is leading the country well despite the unprecedented challenges.

“Thankfully, he has resolved many issues in a very challenging environment,

“And we have to be aware that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet,” he said.

Abdul Hadi went on to say that Malaysia is not the only country suffering from inflation and a rising cost of living; hence, the people “can’t expect a 100 per cent performance” from the prime minister.

“He shoulders a lot of burden inherited from the previous government, so we should give him our full support to resolve all the issues that we are currently facing,” he said.

Malaysia is not due for a general election until September 2023, which is 60 days after the set date when Parliament will be automatically dissolved in July 2023.